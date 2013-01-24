Jan 24 Noble Corp :
* CFO says expects Q1 contract drilling services costs of
$485-$495 million,
rising $20 million per quarter for rest of year
* CFO says expects effective tax rate for 2013 of 20-21 percent
* CFO says expects 2013 capital expenditure of $2.8 billion, up
from $1.7
billion in 2012
* CEO says believes indemnities in rig contracts still have
teeth, despite
Transocean settlement with US government
* CEO says to discuss dividend with board next week, aims to do
something
"meaningful" if anything at all
* CEO says does not necessarily have the assets now for an mlp,
but is looking
at it