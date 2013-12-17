Guyana says future oil output could be refined in Trinidad, Suriname
GEORGETOWN, March 2 The South American nation of Guyana could send future oil production to Trinidad and Tobago or Suriname for refining, a government official said on Thursday.
Dec 17 Noble Energy Inc : * Announces 2014 capital program and guidance * Says total capital expenditures are estimated at $4.8 billion for 2014 * Says 2014 investments allocated 70 percent to U.S. onshore and 30 percent to global deepwater activities * Says increased its fourth quarter 2013 sales volumes from continuing operations to range from 286 to 288 mboe/d * Total sales volumes for 2014 from continuing operations are anticipated to average between 302 and 322 thousand mboe/d * Lowered anticipated exploration expense for Q4 2013; the updated range is $200 to $225 million * Overall, liquid volumes are expected to be 46% of total volume in 2014 * Says overall, liquid volumes are expected to represent 46 percent of the total volume in 2014 * Increase of Q4 sales volumes from continuing operations from prior estimate is result of better than expected sales in u.s. onshore,west africa,israel * Q4 revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
NEW YORK, March 2 U.S. stocks retreated on Thursday, dragged by financial shares, while Caterpillar tumbled following news that federal officials searched the company's Illinois facilities.
March 2 Boeing Co has accepted slightly more than 1,500 voluntary layoffs from its machinists in the Seattle area, the union said on Thursday, part of the jet maker's drive to cut costs through job reductions and other measures.