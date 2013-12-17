* Noble has talked with Mexican officials -CEO
* Capital spending seen up 23 percent from 2013
* Company to spend 70 percent of budget on U.S. onshore
operations
By Anna Driver
HOUSTON, Dec 17 Noble Energy Inc has
talked with Mexican government officials over possible
investments in that country's oil and gas resources although
reforms are still in the early stages, the U.S. oil and gas
company's CEO said on Tuesday.
Mexico's Congress last Thursday voted to open up the
country's ailing energy sector to private investment, in the
biggest shake-up of the state-run sector in 75 years, ending
the exploration and production monopoly held for decades by
state-run oil and gas company Pemex.
"Mexico has already been reaching out to a number of
companies and we certainly have been involved in those
discussions," Noble CEO Chuck Davidson told reporters after the
company's analyst meeting. "It's far too early to tell where
those discussions might go."
Noble said it expected capital spending to rise 23 percent
to $4.8 billion in 2014, with 70 percent allocated to its
onshore operations in the United States.
Oil and gas producers are stepping up spending on drilling
in North America's shale fields, which are seen as less risky
and give higher returns.
Noble Energy said a majority of its 2014 spending would be
on operations in Colorado's Denver-Julesburg Basin, where it
expects sales volumes to rise 28 percent next year.
Noble forecast total sales from continuing operations to
average 302,000 to 322,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in
2014, up roughly 18 percent from this year's target.
Analysts at Houston-based energy investment bank Simmons &
Co International said Noble's production forecast fell short of
analysts' expectations for a gain of about 20 percent.
"Overall, good news," Simmons said in a note to clients.
"The only push back might be the 2014 production growth rate and
production mix."
Noble Energy also raised its fourth-quarter production
estimate, citing higher-than-expected sales from its U.S.
onshore operations, West Africa and Israel.
The company increased its current-quarter sales volume
estimate to a range of 286,000 to 288,000 boe/d. It had
previously forecast 280,000 to 285,000.
Noble Energy expects global deepwater programs to account
for 30 percent of its capital investment next year.
The company's shares fell 2.6 percent to close at $67.61 on
the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, while the SIG Oil
Exploration and Production Index fell 0.72 percent. At Monday's
close, Noble's stock had risen nearly 20 percent in the past six
months.