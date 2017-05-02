BRIEF-Investar Holding reports acquisition approvals
* Investar Holding Corporation announces acquisition approvals
May 2 U.S. oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc said it would sell all its exploration and production assets in the Marcellus shale field in North West Virginia and South Pennsylvania for $1.23 billion.
Noble did not name the buyer. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
* Intel announces approval under Israel restrictive trade practices law for proposed acquisition of Mobileye