July 26 Noble Energy Inc profit dipped slightly in the second quarter as lower oil and gas prices took the shine off an increase in oil production.

Noble, based in Houston, reported a profit of $292 million, or $1.58 per share, compared with $294 million, or $1.61 per share a year ago. Excluding one-time items and commodity derivative gains, earnings were 77 cents per share.

Sales volumes in the quarter was 231,000 barrels oil equivalent per day, u p f rom 2 16,0000 BOE per day in the same quarter last year. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston and Matt Daily in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)