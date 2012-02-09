* Weak gas prices prompt $620 mln writedown
* Q4 EPS ex-items of $1.18
Feb 9 Oil and gas producer Noble Energy
Inc posted a loss for the fourth quarter as a steep drop
in natural gas prices forced it to lower the value some U.S.
fields.
The net loss for the quarter was $296 million, or $1.67 per
share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $52 million, or 29
cents per share.
Excluding one-time charges, including the $620 million
impairment to write down the value of holdings in several U.S.
fields, earnings per share were $1.18.
Analysts had on average forecast the company would post a
profit of $1.17 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 26 percent to $985 million.
Sales volumes averaged 233,000 barrels of oil equivalent per
day in the quarter, up 8 percent from a year earlier, while
proved reserves rose 11 percent 1.2 billion BOE.
(Reporting By Matt Daily)