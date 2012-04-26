April 26 Oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc reported a jump in first-quarter earnings, helped by higher oil prices and a 13 percent increase in oil and gas sales.

Net income for the quarter was $263 million, or $1.47 per share, compared with $14 million, or 8 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

First quarter 2012 total sales volumes averaged 243,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

