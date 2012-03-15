(Adds details)
March 14 Oil and gas producer Noble Energy
Inc said it has signed a 15-year gas sales agreement
with Israel Electric Corp Ltd, to sell natural gas
from its Tamar field.
Israel's state-owned electric utility is expected to source
about 2.7 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of natural gas as fuel to
provide electricity to the state of Israel.
The Israeli company also has the option to expand the
agreement quantity to about 3.5 Tcf.
Noble estimates total revenue of up to $23 billion for the
15-year period agreement.
Noble, which operates Tamar with a 36 percent working
interest, expects the field to begin commissioning by the year
end, with initial gas deliveries expected to start in April
2013.
Companies including Isramco Inc , Delek
Drilling LP, Avner Oil Exploration LP and
Dor Gas Exploration also hold interest in the fields.
In December, Israel Electric had agreed to buy natural gas
worth $8 billion from the partners developing the Tamar site off
Israel's Mediterranean coast.
