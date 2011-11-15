* 2016 output seen at 490,000 boe/d
* Shares up slightly
* Sees 12 new Tamar prospects
(Adds details from meeting, updates share price)
Nov 15 Noble Energy Inc (NBL.N) raised its
five-year production outlook and capital expenditures, citing
recent oil and gas discoveries.
Spending will rise to $5 billion by 2016, up from $3
billion currently, with more money earmarked for properties in
the Marcellus Shale in the U.S. Northeast and the company's
massive Leviathan prospect offshore Israel, Chief Executive
Charles Davidson said on Tuesday.
"We are seeing growth today and it's going to move
forward," Davidson told analysts in a meeting broadcast over
the Internet. "I think there is a lot of upside in our
programs."
Analysts at Houston energy investment bank said news from
the meeting largely met Wall Street's high expectations for the
company.
Noble's exploration successes include oil and gas
production in the DJ Niobrara in Colorado and Wyoming, where
the company expects to expand operations. A Noble executive
also told analysts that results from Marcellus wells have also
exceeded company expectations.
In the Eastern Mediterranean, Noble had identified 12
additional prospects to drill in its Tamar prospect that likely
hold vast amounts of both oil and natural gas, the Houston
company said.
Noble is also exploring ways to export natural gas from the
region -- via pipeline or liquefied natural gas -- and is in
the early stages of looking for an LNG partner, the company
said.
Elsewhere, Noble said it and its partners have made a new
oil discovery that the Carla prospect offshore Equatorial
Guinea.
Oil and gas output is expected to increase at a compound
annual growth rate of 17 percent over the next five years
reaching 490,000 barrels oil equivalent per day in 2016, the
company said.
Noble's shares rose 4 cents to $94.80 on the New York Stock
Exchange shortly before the close.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston and Vaishnavi Bala in
Bangalore; Editing by Derek Caney and Richard Chang)