Israel's Ratio secures $400 mln to fund Leviathan natgas project
* Ratio Oil said on Tuesday it has secured up to $400 million to finance its share in the development of the large Leviathan natural gas field offshore Israel.
Feb 6 Noble Energy Corp said on Thursday it has finalized an agreement to sell part of its interest in a massive Israeli natural gas project to Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd for $1.03 billion in cash and future revenues.
Noble Energy is developing the field, which is estimated to hold about 19 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, with Delek Group, Avner Oil Exploration and Ratio Oil Exploration.
Each of the partners are selling 25 percent of their respective stakes to Woodside.
The group wanted Woodside's expertise in developing liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects as well an additional investor.
Noble Energy will receive $390 million when the deal closes later this year and an additional $135 million when a decision is made on an LNG facility or export contracts exceed a predetermined limit.
The company, which will retain the largest stake in the Leviathan project at 30 percent once the deal closes, will also receive $502 million in shared future revenues from Woodside.
The deal was first announced in late 2012, though negotiations dragged on for more than a year while Israel's supreme court debated whether to allow natural gas exports and while other studies on the field's total potential were completed.
The Israeli high court ultimately allowed natural gas exports of up to 40 percent of produced natural gas.
* Mammoth enters into agreements for multiple acquisitions integrated model to expand through the acquisition of Taylor Frac and two oil field service businesses in all-stock transactions
March 21 Marathon Oil Corp said on Tuesday it bought additional acreage in the Permian basin for about $700 million, the company's second purchase in less than two weeks as it focuses on higher-margin, lower-cost U.S. assets. The about 21,000 acres, situated in the Northern Delaware basin of New Mexico, was acquired from Black Mountain Oil & Gas and other private players, the company said.