(Corrects first paragraph to say that Chief Executive Charles Davidson plans to retire on May 1, 2015, not May 1)

April 15 Noble Energy Inc said Chief Executive Charles Davidson plans to retire on May 1, 2015 and that it intended to appoint Chief Operating Officer David Stover as his successor in October.

Davidson will serve as the oil and gas producer's chairman until the company's annual meeting in 2015.

Noble said it would propose the election of Stover as a director at a meeting next Tuesday. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)