April 24 Oil and natural gas producer Noble Energy Inc posted a 23.4 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday due in part to hedging losses and a jump in income taxes.

The company posted net income of $200 million, or 55 cents per share, compared with $261 million, or 72 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Quarterly production rose to 286,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) from 246,000 boed in the same period last year.

For the second quarter, Noble Energy said it expects to produce 290,000 to 296,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)