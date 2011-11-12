SINGAPORE Nov 12 Commodities firm Noble Group is in discussions to hire former Goldman Sachs banker Yusuf Alireza as its next chief executive, following the abrupt departure of the previous CEO, Ricardo Leiman, on Wednesday, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing an unnamed source.

The news of Leiman's resignation, combined with Noble's first quarterly loss in more than a decade, sent its shareprice down by more than a quarter on Thursday, wiping out around $2 billion of the company's value.

Noble was not immediately available for comment.

Noble's founder and acting CEO, Richard Elman, moved to calm investors, buying shares in the company and saying that the departure of its CEO was not due to the quarterly loss.

Alireza was former co-president of Goldman Sachs' operation in Asia, excluding Japan, the Financial Times said.

(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Sugita Katyal)