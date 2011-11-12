SINGAPORE Nov 12 Commodities firm Noble
Group is in discussions to hire former Goldman Sachs
banker Yusuf Alireza as its next chief executive, following the
abrupt departure of the previous CEO, Ricardo Leiman, on
Wednesday, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing an
unnamed source.
The news of Leiman's resignation, combined with Noble's
first quarterly loss in more than a decade, sent its shareprice
down by more than a quarter on Thursday, wiping out around $2
billion of the company's value.
Noble was not immediately available for comment.
Noble's founder and acting CEO, Richard Elman, moved to calm
investors, buying shares in the company and saying that the
departure of its CEO was not due to the quarterly loss.
Alireza was former co-president of Goldman Sachs' operation
in Asia, excluding Japan, the Financial Times said.
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Sugita Katyal)