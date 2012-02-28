SINGAPORE Feb 28 Singapore-listed commodity trading firm Noble Group Ltd said on Tuesday it expects conditions will continue to be tough in 2012.

"Overall, this will be another challenging year," Noble said during a conference call with analysts.

Noble earlier on Tuesday posted a 57 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit amid a tough trading environment that saw operating margins for its agriculture business drop sharply.

But founder and chairman Richard Elman remained relatively confident about prospects, saying Noble has "come through an extremely taxing year in good shape". (Reporting by Charmian Kok)