SINGAPORE Feb 28 Singapore-listed
commodity trading firm Noble Group Ltd said on Tuesday
it expects conditions will continue to be tough in 2012.
"Overall, this will be another challenging year," Noble said
during a conference call with analysts.
Noble earlier on Tuesday posted a 57 percent fall in
fourth-quarter net profit amid a tough trading environment that
saw operating margins for its agriculture business drop sharply.
But founder and chairman Richard Elman remained relatively
confident about prospects, saying Noble has "come through an
extremely taxing year in good shape".
