SINGAPORE Nov 28 The head of Noble Group's
base metals operations in Singapore, Rene van der Kam,
resigned in the past week, sources said on Thursday.
The departure of Van der Kam, who was a director of base
metals at Noble Resources, may come as a blow to the commodities
trader which has renewed a push to build up its base metals
operations this year.
The Singapore-listed firm hired a string of big hitting
metals traders, including two from Goldman Sachs in the
first half of the year.
It recently also won a hotly contested deal to market in
Europe the zinc produced by the world's top zinc smelter,
Belgium's Nyrstar.
Van der Kam, a veteran of the metals business, joined Noble
in June 2011 from metals trader RBS Sempra commodities, having
also spent time at energy powerhouse Enron. He sits on the
London Metal Exchange's tin committee as well.
Metals trader Yingping Julie Zhu also left Noble Resources
in the past week, the sources said. Zhu previously worked at
Swiss commodities trader Glencore.
Both Van der Kam and Zhu declined to comment.
Noble could not be reached for a comment.