Oct 22 Noble Midstream Partners LP, a wholly
owned unit of Noble Energy Inc, filed with U.S.
regulators for an initial public offering of common units on
Thursday.
Noble Midstream will own assets in Colorado's DJ Basin crude
oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services.(1.usa.gov/1LHBOaT)
The company, which intends to list its common stock on the
New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'NBLX", did not reveal
how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected
price.
The company set a nominal fund raising target of $100
million. The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in
its initial IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees.
The final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)