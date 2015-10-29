SYDNEY Oct 29 Australian casino company Crown
Resorts Ltd said it has bought a one-fifth stake in
Nobu, valuing the high-end restaurant and hotel chain part-owned
by movie star Robert De Niro at half a billion dollars.
Nobu, famed for its Japanese-Peruvian fusion cuisine, has
grown from a single Los Angeles restaurant to a global chain of
32 restaurants, including three in Crown-owned resorts. It also
has nine hotels, including some under construction, according to
its website.
"We see the Nobu brand as complementary to Crown Resorts'
global luxury entertainment positioning," Crown Chairman Rob
Rankin said in the statement, adding that Nobu has a number of
new restaurant and hotel openings planned.
Crown, half-owned by business tycoon James Packer, said it
paid $100 million for the 20 percent holding. The rest of the
company will be held by its existing owners, chef Nobu
Matsuhisa, De Niro and former movie producer Meir Teper.
Packer will be nominated for a seat on the Nobu board.
($1 = 1.4083 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)