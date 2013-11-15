* Outsourced operating model seen gaining favour
* Rise of NOCs will challenge conventional approaches
* Mature assets present biggest production challenges
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, Nov 15 Ageing North Sea fields are being
abandoned by oil majors and increasingly rely on national oil
companies (NOC) from countries such as China and large service
providers to keep the oil - and tax revenues - flowing.
In the past, the company that owned the asset operated it,
but as output from mature fields has dwindled and oil majors
such as BP and Shell have sold out to smaller
producers, traditional models have become less economic.
The number of fields in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) has
multiplied from 90 to 300 in the last 20 years, but the average
size of new fields is shrinking fast - from 248 million barrels
of oil equivalent (boe) in the 10 years from 1966 to just 26
million from 2000 to 2008.
Now 90 percent of current fields produce less than 15,000
barrels per day (bpd), a tiny fraction of the 500,000 bpd that
the Forties field produced in its 1970s heyday.
The industry urgently needs to adopt new operating models if
it is to avoid leaving millions of barrels of oil in the ground
as elderly platforms reach the end of their design life.
The British government, concerned about dwindling output and
declining tax revenues from the North Sea, commissioned a review
of the industry led by Sir Ian Wood.
The interim report called for greater collaboration by
industry players in key areas such as the development of
regional hubs and the sharing of infrastructure.
"You're seeing a resurgence of interest in an outsourced
model aligned to increasing production efficiency in the North
Sea," said Walter Thain, senior vice president for Europe at
oilfield service company Petrofac.
"The outsourced operation model brings a lot more service
company focus on the performance of the asset itself as the
service operator's profitability is typically aligned to asset
performance."
Outsourcing the operation of fixed platforms to big service
companies would help the small independent producers that
specialise in extending the life of old fields.
These companies lack the infrastructure to get their oil to
market and need access to third-party platforms and pipelines.
But helping small rivals is at best a low priority for oil
majors, and at worst unprofitable, especially if their own oil
and gas interests in the area have dwindled.
Fortunately, China's CNOOC and Sinopec,
Abu Dhabi's Taqa and Korea's NOC all seem
willing to make big investments in the North Sea to keep the oil
flowing.
Short-term profits are seen as less important than energy
security and access to technical know-how.
"The purchasing logic for some of these guys might be
different - they are playing a different game and don't simply
need to deliver profitable barrels for the next quarter," said
Philip Whittaker at the Boston Consulting Group.
"For someone like Taqa it's about showing they can build an
international business, plus it allows them to acquire a
well-trained workforce quickly. For Chinese companies like
Sinopec or CNOOC it's about securing upstream supply."
UNFORGIVING ENVIRONMENT
NOCs are also likely to be more comfortable with service
companies doing more for them due to their relative inexperience
in the unforgiving environment of the North Sea.
This would be a break with the past, as the integrated oil
companies (IOCs) have tended to be wary of surrendering
day-to-day control to service companies due to competitive
interests.
"The rise in prominence of NOCs will challenge the
conventional approaches of the IOCs," said Dr Marcus Richards,
chief executive of Dana Petroleum, which was bought by KNOC in
2010. "And the growth and increasing breadth of the service
sector is creating a range of potential new operating models."
Petrofac's Thain added that NOCs and independent producers
investing in mature fields weren't always interested in setting
up huge organisations in the UK to operate their facilities.
"They also have a good handle on how these facilities are
being operated now, and they are not necessarily being operated
as efficiently as they could be," he said. "A number of their
investments are in mature assets, and it's the mature assets
that have the production challenges."
A 2013 global survey of 40 industry leaders found
respondents expected more partnerships and joint ventures, with
NOCs and service companies playing a much bigger role.
Some even saw service companies moving into infrastructure
operator roles, taking equity interest in reserves and taking on
production-related contracts.
"There is nothing in the system to stop it happening. It's
whether the very large-scale service companies see it as
something that they want to do," said Professor Rita Marcella,
dean of Aberdeen Business School and co-author of the report.