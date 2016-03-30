BRIEF-Orient Securities' A-share to halt trade pending announcement
* Says A-share to halt trading from Feb 6 pending announcement related to A-share private placement
DUBAI, March 30 Nogaholding, the holding company for oil and gas assets owned by the government of Bahrain, signed to obtain a five-year, $570 million murabaha financing facility, it said on Wednesday.
The Islamic funding will support investment in a number of large oil and gas projects in the kingdom, including the BAPCO Modernisation Programme, a liquefied natural gas import terminal, and the Bahrain Gas Plant Project, it said.
The facility is provided by 10 international, regional and local institutions: Arab Banking Corp, Ahli United Bank, Arab Petroleum Investments Corp, Gulf International Bank, National Bank of Bahrain, Qatar Islamic Bank, Kuwait Finance House, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, BNP Paribas and HSBC.
Murabaha financing is a cost-plus-profit arrangement which complies with Islamic finance standards. The facility is 60 percent larger than originally envisaged, the company said; in November, Reuters reported that Nogaholding was seeking a $350 million sharia-compliant loan, the first for the group. Pricing details were not given. (Reporting By Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Says A-share to halt trading from Feb 6 pending announcement related to A-share private placement
JAKARTA, Feb 3 Indonesia may soon revise the way it taxes land ownership as part of a push to reduce wealth inequality and increase state revenue in Southeast Asia's largest economy, the chief economic minister said.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 03 (Fitch) The Indian government in its budget released this week continued with gradual fiscal consolidation and signalled its continued commitment to a broad reform agenda, with a greater focus now on widening the tax base The target of reducing the central government's fiscal deficit to 3.0% of GDP has been pushed back by another year, but the general goal of addressing relatively weak public finances over th