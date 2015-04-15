STOCKHOLM, April 15 Sweden's Ericsson
, the world's biggest maker of mobile telecoms
equipment, will probably have to expand its range of fixed line
products to defend its turf following Nokia's
purchase of Alcatel-Lucent.
As the Finnish and French firms combine, Ericsson will face
a much stronger competitor with a broader product offering,
bigger sales and R&D clout than itself. It may therefore respond
by buying companies to bring in fixed line technologies.
"Global operators have all made the shift to converge fixed
and mobile, and now equipment makers will have to follow suit,"
Alcatel-Lucent Chief Executive Michael Combes said on Wednesday,
adding that he expected Ericsson to reexamine its product line
to beef up its fixed broadband business.
Ericsson could aim to buy Ciena, with which it
cooperates already, to boost its position in optical networking,
or fellow U.S. group Juniper, to expand in Internet
routing, Combes said.
Ericsson has made some inroads into fixed products before.
One of its biggest acquisitions in the past decade was the 2005
deal to buy most of Marconi, including the firm's optical
networking business, for around $2.1 billion.
It also entered into a partnership last year to sell Ciena's
optical and Internet Protocol (IP) gear, but analysts said
Nokia's purchase would force Ericsson to speed up its efforts as
mobile and fixed communications increasingly converge.
Bernstein analysts said the deal would create a new top
equipment seller but Ericsson could place itself ahead of Nokia
and China's Huawei by buying the two U.S. firms.
"If Ericsson wanted to restore the old order and avoid being
marginalised over a long period of time by two players with
completely credible mobile capabilities and much stronger IP
routing and optical ones, the natural route for Ericsson would
be to acquire Juniper and Ciena," Bernstein said in a note.
Ericsson declined to comment on Wednesday but Chief
Executive Hans Vestberg said at its shareholders' meeting on
Tuesday that he didn't immediately see the deal as meaning his
firm would have to change its strategy.
SLUGGISH GROWTH
Faced with sluggish growth prospects for the mobile telecom
equipment market, its traditional stronghold, Ericsson is
investing in areas where it sees higher growth including IP,
cloud computing and the TV and media industry. Most of its
latest acquisitions have been in such fields.
Infonetics Research expects the mobile infrastructure market
to decline from $47 billion last year to $27 billion in 2019.
Ericsson is worth more than $40 billion and had net cash of
about $3 billion at the end of 2014, so bigger acquisitions are
within its reach. Buying Ciena, worth $2.3 billion, or Juniper,
worth $9.6 billion, would be unusually large.
Bengt Nordstrom, head of telecom consulting firm
Northstream, said Nokia, like Huawei, would have a stronger
portfolio in routers, optics and fixed broadband than Ericsson.
"We have a global trend where convergent operators are
created with fixed, mobile and media assets in their
portfolios," Nordstrom said. "Huawei is well positioned in that
respect and this firm will also be. It will put more pressure
on Ericsson to be successful with its efforts within IP and
cloud."
Nokia is to buy Alcatel-Lucent in an all-share deal valuing
the French firm at 15.6 billion euros ($16.6 billion)
The deal will mean Nokia's financial clout and
strong position in mobile networks is coupled with Alcatel's
strengths in fixed broadband and Internet routing.
"By combining these two you get a company with strong
finances and a very broad product portfolio," said Nordea
analyst Martin Nilsson.
"Both the new Nokia and Huawei have significantly broader
product portfolios than Ericsson. This means Ericsson will have
to continue its efforts to broaden its product offering in order
not to lose competitiveness."
Combined, the two companies spent about 20 percent more on
R&D than Ericsson did last year.
In mobile equipment the new Nokia will become a strong
second, with global market share of 35 percent, behind Ericsson
with 40 percent and ahead of Huawei's 20 percent, according to
Bernstein Research.
($1 = 0.9440 euros)
($1 = 8.7910 Swedish crowns)
