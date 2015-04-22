(Repeats Tuesday item)
* Past telecom network equipment marriages hit problems
* Networks' "brains" now lie more in software than
customised hardware
* Nokia promises 900 million euros of cost savings by 2019
* Rivals may still pounce if Nokia-Alcatel distracted
By Leila Abboud, Jussi Rosendahl and Sven Nordenstam
PARIS/HELSINKI/STOCKHOLM, April 21 Nokia's
acquisition of smaller rival Alcatel-Lucent
may avoid the pitfalls that befell earlier telecom network
equipment marriages, thanks to a revolution over the past decade
in how products are launched and developed.
The brains and brawn of telecom networks today lie in
software, which is programmable and flexible, and not in
customised hardware as in the past. Products are more modular
with open interfaces that allow equipment from different
manufacturers to talk to each other.
That should make it quicker and cheaper to combine the two
companies' products, analysts and telecom executives said, and
may help Nokia succeed where other acquisitions have struggled.
Nokia has promised 900 million euros ($960 million) of cost
savings by 2019 from the Alcatel-Lucent acquisition, which is
set to be completed in the first half of next year.
Analysts believe the biggest chunk will come from the
wireless business where Nokia's 4G mobile network products will
eventually replace those of Alcatel, allowing it to trim
expensive R&D budgets and redeploy engineers.
The history of mergers in the telecom equipment sector is
poor - including those that brought Alcatel together with
Lucent, and Nokia with Siemens in 2006.
The cost savings promised from those deals ended up being
given back to customers via lower prices because rivals Ericsson
and Huawei went on the attack to steal
contracts while the companies were distracted by their
integrations.
Culling product portfolios also proved costly and slow
because of the need to keep supporting gear already installed in
major telecom carriers' networks. A mobile base station
installed at an operator such as Verizon or Vodafone
remains in service for a decade and the equipment maker
commits a team of engineers to a "product development roadmap"
to improve it over time.
This time more of those improvements can come from software
upgrades so merging product lines will be easier, Nokia Chief
Executive Rajeev Suri promised investors after unveiling the
Alcatel deal.
"While some of our past integration experiences have been
painful at times, you should not be thinking about swap-out
costs in the same way as in the past," he said. Open interfaces,
4G technology and cloud computing "allow more rapid and
efficient integration", he added.
Getting the transition right is essential to achieving the
synergies and avoiding alienating major customers such as
Verizon or AT&T, the two leading carriers in the United
States which have installed Alcatel-Lucent's 4G technology.
"What took Alcatel-Lucent and Nokia Siemens four or five
years to do on the product roadmaps last time around will only
take two or three years this time," said Pierre Ferragu, analyst
at Bernstein Research.
However, Exane BNP Paribas analyst Alexandre Peterc is less
confident and predicted that only half the promised 900 million
euros in cost savings will materialise.
MOMENTUM RISK
Risto Lehtilahti, union representative at Nokia's R&D unit
in Oulu, Finland, expressed concern that the company would lose
momentum with clients during the integration, as it had during
the Siemens merger and purchase of Motorola's U.S. mobile
assets.
"Market shares have never been sustained after these
mergers. As we are going through the transition period and
before the picture clarifies, part of the orders will go to the
rivals Ericsson and Huawei," he explained.
"The clients know what those vendors have and how their
systems work, while it could take one or two years for us
to come up with the product portfolio and client systems."
Analysts have pointed to contracts at U.S. number three
operator Sprint as vulnerable because Nokia and Alcatel
are the two primary suppliers for the 4G rollout, and the
carrier may want to bring back Ericsson to maintain competition.
China's three mobile carriers, which are in the midst of a
huge national 4G expansion, could also shift their spending a
bit more to Ericsson since the state had mandated that foreign
suppliers each get 10 percent of the contracts. After the deal
Nokia would have 20 percent versus Ericsson's 10 percent, which
may prompt a rethink.
Analysts are divided over how much such "dis-synergies"
could hurt Nokia, with Deutsche Bank saying contracts worth 1.5
billion euros are at risk and Bernstein putting it at less than
one third of that level.
Nokia tried to reassure investors last week even as it
admitted that some contracts could be at risk. "We know that in
these kind of transactions there could be situations which are
difficult to foresee beforehand... so we're being prudent," said
Suri.
The companies will also need to get ahead in the next
product cycle. Bringing together Nokia's strengths in wireless
and Alcatel's in Internet routing equipment positions the
company for 5G, the next generation of mobile technology, when
distinctions between fixed and mobile gear will largely
disappear.
While 5G is not expected to be introduced until 2020,
analysts say carriers will judge 5G suppliers by their ability
to present a single product roadmap by late 2017 or face a loss
of market share for future orders.
($1 = 0.9347 euros)
