Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HELSINKI, April 15 Nokia will seek divestment opportunities after taking over Alcatel-Lucent , the Finnish company's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.
"We will undertake in due course a detailed review of the combined company portfolio to identify any possible divestment opportunities and non-core assets," Timo Ihamuotila told a conference call.
Nokia had confirmed earlier that it is reviewing options for its maps unit HERE after announcing the all-share deal for Alcatel-Lucent. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order