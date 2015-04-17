Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HELSINKI, April 17 Finland's Nokia on Friday said its commitment to protect jobs in France following its takeover of Alcatel-Lucent was "nothing that wouldn't make business sense".
Nokia had pledged not to cut French jobs for two years after the closure of the deal, beyond what Alcatel had already planned.
"There is nothing extraordinary in the commitment to France, nothing that wouldn't make business sense," Chief Executive Rajeev Suri told a news conference. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Jason Neely)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order