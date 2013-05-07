UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HELSINKI May 7 Nokia will unveil new models in its Asha range of mid-tier phones, after first-quarter results showed a sharp fall in sales of mobile phones while management focused on boosting sales of Lumia smartphones.
"We are continuing to renew our portfolio, which includes plans to announce innovation and new products in the Asha line in the days immediately ahead," Chief Executive Stephen Elop told investors at an annual general meeting on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources