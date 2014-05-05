UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HELSINKI May 5 Finnish mobile communications equipment maker Nokia on Monday said it had started a $100 million fund to invest in companies working on connecting cars.
The fund will be run by the company's venture capital arm Nokia Growth Partners and will cooperate with Nokia's location unit HERE, it said.
"Our new $100 million venture fund launched today further underlines our belief that the connected car is a significant growth opportunity," Nokia Chief Executive Rajeev Suri said in a statement. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources