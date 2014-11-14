LONDON Nov 14 Don't call it a comeback yet. But
Nokia is thinking about how to revive its brand name
in consumer markets just months after selling off its former
flagship mobile phones business to Microsoft for more
than $7 billion.
"I think you can expect our brand will return to the
consumer world," Nokia's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on
Friday when asked about rumours that the networks equipment
maker was looking to re-enter the handset market.
Suri told investors at a presentation in London that his
company will look to licensing the brand name to other firms
rather than starting up a new handset business itself.
"We see brand licensing as an opportunity ... But I would
say it is more of a long-term opportunity," Suri said of
potential deals where other makers of consumer electronics might
pay Nokia to use its brand on their products.
Another company executive on Friday pointed to Porsche
Design as an example of the sort of brand-licensing deals Nokia
might consider.
No deal is imminent but the Nokia brand could eventually
appear on a range of electronics, not necessarily phones. "This
is not a sentimentality thing," Suri said.
Microsoft this week dropped the Nokia name on its latest
Lumia 535 smartphone, having acquired the Nokia business back in
April.
Nokia was once synonymous with mobile phones but the brand's
ranking sank to 98th this year among the world's best known
corporate names, down from fifth in 2007, according to a survey
by market researcher Interbrand.
The slide came after first Apple Inc and then
Samsung Electronics entered the smartphone market to
successfully challenge the Finnish company's decade of market
leadership.
