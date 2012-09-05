Sept 5 nokia:
* Nokia oyj says lumia 920 touch screen can be used
with gloved
hands as well as bare hands
* Nokia oyj says lumia 920 has integrated nfc
* Nokia oyj Nokia unveils lumia 820 with 4.3 inch
display
* Nokia oyj says will provide different color shells
for lumia 820
* Microsoft corp CEO ballmer sees 400mln windows 8
devices per year
including phones, desktop and tablets
* Nokia says the new lumia products would be available in
select markets in Q4
* Nokia declines to comment on specific markets but said
China's high on the
list
* Nokia says looking very closely at "real opportunity" of
tablets but declined
comment on specific plans