HELSINKI, July 2 Nokia's move to buy
out Siemens AG's share of their network equipment
joint venture strains a balance sheet already under pressure
from a loss-making handset business, which could burn through
its cash as soon as next year.
While the 1.7 billion euro price tag Nokia will pay Siemens
to gain full control of Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN) is cheaper
than expected and analysts say the business offers good growth
potential, the cyclical network business is not profitable
enough to cover losses at the mobile phone unit.
That leaves many questions unanswered about whether the
one-time tech darling, now on junk ratings, can turn its mobile
phone business around.
"If they constantly have to be worried about the cash
position, it restricts their ability to move, to react to
changes in the market," said Pohjola analyst Hannu Rauhala.
Nokia put its net cash position at 3.7-4.2 billion euros at
the end of the second quarter, and said that if the NSN deal had
closed in the second quarter, the cash position would have been
2.0-2.5 billion euros.
This indicates it had a cash burn of 350-850 million euros
in the second quarter - a level which took many analysts by
surprise.
Canadian bank Canaccord said Nokia's cash burn could
continue at a similar rate in the coming quarters and forecast
the firm could end 2014 with just 1 billion euros net cash. Bank
of America Merrill Lynch said such a rate suggested Nokia could
be in a net debt position in only four quarters.
A tight cash position compounded by a fierce battle against
wildly popular smartphones from Apple and Samsung
Electronics could weigh on Nokia's financing costs
and debt renegotiations, even though it should have no issues
staying on top of upcoming maturities.
Nokia, rated Ba3/BB-, has a euro-denominated bond
outstanding that matures next February. Its 5.5 percent 1.25
billion euro bond is currently bid at a cash price of 102,
according to Tradeweb. Nokia bonds are on the same level as
before the NSN deal.
Rating agencies Moody's, Fitch and S&P last year slashed
Nokia's long-term credit ratings to junk, seeing more losses and
cash burn as it struggled to reverse its decline in the
smartphone market with Microsoft Windows Phone software.
Nokia's CEO Stephen Elop has long been under fire for
sticking with a Windows handset operating system that has not
caught on with consumers. On Monday, Elop said NSN would
continue to run as an independent entity and he did not rule out
listing or selling it.
"As for the future of NSN, as we've said consistently there
is a range of options that could exist for NSN over time," he
said.
Many believe Nokia could list the network business or boost
its cash position by selling network equipment manufacturing.
Fitch's Owen Fenton said on Tuesday that during the past
year Nokia's handset and network businesses had outperfomed the
credit agency's expectations, but noted in the mobile phone
business "the visibility is still extremely limited".
He said that the acquisition of the profitable network
business was positive, but added that "it does not make too much
difference."
