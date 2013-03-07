(.)
HELSINKI, March 7 Nokia's Chief
Executive Stephen Elop took a 45 percent cut in compensation
last year, according to a U.S. regulatory filing, as the company
continued losing market share to Samsung and Apple
in smartphones.
Elop, hired in 2010 from Microsoft to turn the
Finnish mobile phone maker around, earned 4.33 million euros in
compensation in 2012, down from 7.94 million euros a year
earlier.
His base salary rose by 59,500 euros to 1.08 million euros
while stock and option awards fell slightly. He earned no bonus,
according to the 20-F filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Thursday.