HELSINKI, April 29 Rajeev Suri will become the new chief executive of Finnish telecommunications gear maker Nokia, the company said on Tuesday, confirming what analysts had expected.
Suri, 46, until now led Nokia Solutions and Networks (NSN), the smaller network equipment unit of Nokia when the company still made mobile phones.
Nokia finalised the 5.4 billion euro ($7.5 billion) sale of its struggling mobile phone business to Microsoft on Friday.
Last year, of the 12.7 billion euro turnover from Nokia's continuing operations, 11.3 billion came from NSN. Navigation unit HERE accounted for 914 million and its patent unit, dubbed advance technologies, 529 million.
($1 = 0.7227 Euros)
