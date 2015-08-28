Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HELSINKI Aug 28 Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia on Friday said it has agreed to create a joint venture in China with state-owned Huaxin, following Nokia's proposed takeover of Alcatel-Lucent.
Alcatel-Lucent and Huaxin currently share a similar joint venture.
According to a memorandum of understanding, Nokia said it expects to hold 50 percent plus one share in the new joint venture, with Huaxin holding the remaining shares.
The Nokia-Alcatel deal has not yet won approval from Chinese authorities. The transaction is expected to close next year. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Jason Neely)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order