BEIJING, March 28 Nokia, the world's largest cellphone maker by volume, said on Wednesday it would start to sell its new range of smartphones using Microsoft's Windows Phone software in China from April through China Telecom.

Nokia also unveiled two models tailored for the Chinese market, versions of its Lumia 610 and Lumia 800 models.

Shares in Nokia rose on the news, up 3.1 percent at 4.12 euros by 0732 GMT. (Reporting by Terril Jones; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)