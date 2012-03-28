BEIJING, March 28 Finnish mobile phone maker Nokia Oyj plans to sell smartphones running Microsoft Corp's Windows operating system through all three of China's telecommunications carriers, Colin Giles, its sales chief, said on Wednesday, without giving a timeframe.

Nokia said earlier that it would start selling its new range of smartphones in China from April, initially through China Telecom Corp Ltd, the country's third-largest operator. (Reporting by Terril Yue Jones; Writing by Lee Chyen Yee; editing by Chris Lewis)