* Q1 results due on Tuesday, May 10, at 0500 GMT * Networks EBIT seen at 270 mln euros ($308 mln) HELSINKI, May 6 Finland's Nokia is expected to report a 5 percent decline in first-quarter net sales due to slowing demand for network gear in China, and investors will be looking for the company to clarify its outlook for the remainder of 2016. The company announced last month that it plans to cut thousands of jobs worldwide, including 1,400 in Germany and 1,300 in its native Finland, as part of a cost-cutting programme. Nonetheless, its operating profit from its core telecoms network equipment business is expected to have risen sharply in the first quarter following its merger with French-American peer Alcatel-Lucent. Nokia's earnings report on Tuesday will be its first for the combined company. The networks business, which accounts for virtually all of the company's sales, is expected to report non-IFRS earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 270 million euros ($308 mln) in the first quarter, up 29 percent from a year earlier. Total group operating profit in the quarter is expected to be 349 million euros ($398 mln), compared with 276 million euros a year ago. Nokia's 15.6 billion euro all-stock acquisition of Alcatel was aimed at helping Nokia compete with Ericsson and China's Huawei in telecom networks gear, where limited growth and tough competition are pressuring prices. Market leader Ericsson's first-quarter operating profit lagged market expectations as underlying sales fell for a sixth straight quarter. Nokia sold its once-dominant mobile handset phone business to Microsoft in 2014, leaving it with the networks business and a large technology patent portfolio. Estimate figures in millions of euros, except for EPS and dividend in euros. Q1 Mean Median High Low No Yr ago Change% Prev.Q Net sales 5 819 5 811 6 135 5 372 17 6 129 -5.1 7 719 - Networks 5 510 5 394 5 873 5 159 13 5 662 -2.7 7 057 - Technologies 214 212 266 195 16 273 -21.6 413 Gross income* 2 203 2 236 2 339 2 051 13 2 264 -2.7 3 272 Gross margin* 38.0 38.1 39.3 36.3 13 36.9 3.0 42.4 (%) EBIT* 349 363 516 150 17 276 26.4 1 279 - Networks 270 260 430 132 12 209 29.2 1 097 - Technologies 127 121 193 106 15 178 -28.7 311 FY2016 Mean Median High Low No Yr ago Change% Net sales 26 173 26 206 27 096 25 211 20 26 606 -1.6 - Networks 24 968 25 237 25 926 23 765 12 24 634 1.4 - Technologies 864 852 930 800 18 1 074 -19.6 Gross income* 10 206 10 229 10 649 9 802 15 10 441 -2.3 Gross margin*(%) 39.0 38.9 40.2 38.0 15 39.2 -0.5 EBIT* 2 802 2 802 3 269 2 331 20 2 887 -2.9 - Networks 2 356 2 397 2 681 1 967 11 2 496 -5.6 - Technologies 528 523 720 442 15 692 -23.7 Dividend per 0.21 0.20 0.28 0.15 13 0.16 31.3 share FY2017 Mean Median High Low No Net sales 26 668 26 855 28 291 24 930 20 - Networks 25 249 25 648 27 031 23 459 12 - Technologies 966 985 1 130 800 18 Gross income* 10 582 10 616 11 326 10 000 15 Gross margin* 39.7 39.6 40.6 38.5 15 (%) EBIT* 3 346 3 299 4 084 2 808 20 - Networks 2 678 2 676 3 273 2 133 11 - Technologies 619 588 862 514 15 Dividend per 0.21 0.20 0.30 0.15 13 share FY2018 Mean Median High Low No Net sales 27 030 26 984 29 528 24 938 17 - Networks 25 361 25 579 28 168 23 184 9 - Technologies 1 055 1 082 1 176 894 12 Gross income* 10 831 10 794 12 038 10 014 11 Gross margin*(%) 40.3 40.2 41.4 39.1 11 EBIT* 3 699 3 927 4 972 2 851 17 - Networks 2 964 2 897 3 534 2 275 8 - Technologies 685 658 882 530 12 Dividend per 0.22 0.20 0.33 0.15 10 share *NON-IFRS Of 15 analysts who gave their rating on the stock, 13 were positive and two neutral. Analysts from the following banks and brokerages contributed to this poll: Alphavalue SAS, Barclays Capital, BMO Capital Markets, Carnegie, Credit Suisse, Evli, Goldman Sachs, Handelsbanken Capital Markets, Inderes, JP Morgan, Kepler Cheuvreux, Liberum Capital, Natixis, Nordea Markets, Oddo, OP Equities, Oppenheimer & Co INC., Redeye, Sanford Bernstein & CO, SEB Equity Research, Swedbank Markets. Data for Reuters Nordics earnings polls compiled by Inquiry Financial. For more details on the data, please click on www.ConsensusEstimates.com. ($1 = 0.8757 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)