April 11 Materials of Nokia's new
flagship model smartphone, the Lumia 900, cost $209, some 46
percent of its retail price, with the Finnish firm saving on
processor and memory cost, teardown analysis of research firm
IHS iSuppli showed on Wednesday.
"The Lumia 900 represents a make-or-break effort by Nokia
and Microsoft to re-establish their foothold in the smartphone
business," the researcher said.
"While Nokia is willing to accept hardware lower margins to
carve out smartphone market share, Microsoft also is pitching in
on the operating system software side," it said.
In addition to Qualcomm chipset, the Lumia 900 uses
Samsung's $58 display, memory from Micron and
Elpida, and smaller components from Broadcom and
STMicroelectronics, the researcher said.
IHS iSuppli said materials of SII Skyrocket, similar model
from Nokia's key rival Samsung, cost $236 as the Korean firms
has to use more expensive processor and more memory to reach
similar performance.
Earlier on Wednesday, Nokia said it had found a software bug
in the model, on sale so far only in the United States, and is
effectively giving the model away until it is fixed, blunting
its bid to turn around its fortunes.
Though still the world's biggest volume maker of cellphones,
Nokia lost the top spot in the lucrative smartphone market last
year and it warned on Wednesday of losses at its phone business
continuing into current quarter.
(Reporting By Tarmo Virki; editing by Gunna Dickson)