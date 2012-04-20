HELSINKI, April 20 Nokia lost a court case on
Friday after a regional court in Mannheim, Germany, found the
Finnish mobile phone company had violated patents belonging to
German patent firm IPCom.
Nokia spokesman Mark Durrant said the ruling affected phones
that were no longer being sold.
"We respectfully disagree with this decision, but almost all
of these phones predated the grant of the patent in February
2011 and our products today use different methods."
"The judgment does not rule whether Nokia's current mobile
devices infringe the patent," he said, adding the company would
ask a higher regional court to clarify the ruling.
Shares in Nokia, which has been struggling to compete with
both high-end smartphone rivals and cheaper competitors, were
down 4.8 percent to 2.778 euros at 1128 GMT.
The ruling came the day after Nokia announced a
bigger-than-expected loss, dropped its sales chief, and said it
would cut more costs.
(Reporting by Helsinki and Frankfurt newsrooms; Editing by Dan
Lalor)