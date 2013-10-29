Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HELSINKI Oct 29 Nokia Oyj :
* says Devices & Services Q3 net sales increased 6% quarter-on-quarter to EUR 2.9 billion
* says Lumia Q3 volumes increased 19% quarter-on-quarter to 8.8 million units
* says Mobile Phones Q3 volumes increased 4% quarter-on-quarter to 55.8 million units (Reporting By Helsinki newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)