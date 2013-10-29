BRIEF-Kraton Corp announces qtrly loss per share $ 0.12
* Kraton Corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
HELSINKI Oct 29 The head of Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN), which will be the company's main business after its devices unit is sold to Microsoft, forecast spending on high-speed wireless broadband networks will speed up in Europe from the fourth quarter.
NSN has focused on LTE (long term evolution) technologies to turn its business around and compete more effectively against rivals such as Ericsson and Huawei.
"We think LTE will accelerate in Europe starting from Q4 this year," Rajeev Suri, the head of NSN, told investors on a conference call on Tuesday.
* Kraton Corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Citizens Financial Group announces pricing of $1.0 billion of Citizens Bank, N.A. Senior notes
* Morningstar inc - appointed kunal kapoor, company's chief executive officer, as interim chief financial officer effective march 10, 2017