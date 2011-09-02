HELSINKI, Sept 2 Google's move to buy Motorola Mobility will not put an end to patent lawsuits against the Android platform as the web search giant is hoping, a Nokia executive said in a report on Friday.

Smartphone vendors using the Android platform such as Sony Ericsson (ERICb.ST) and HTC say they see the $12.5 billion deal as a protection from legal attacks.

"There are tens of patent lawsuits ongoing against Android. As we have understood, (Google) acquiring Motorola won't solve one of them," Paul Melin, chief of Nokia's patent licensing, said in an interview with Finnish business magazine Talouselama.

Google, HTC and others using the platform have been under numerous legal challenges from the likes of Apple and Microsoft . (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)