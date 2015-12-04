HELSINKI Dec 4 Finland's Nokia on
Friday said it had completed the sale of its navigation business
HERE to German car makers BMW, Audi and
Mercedes.
Nokia said its net proceeds from the deal would be around
2.55 billion euros ($2.78 billion), in line with its original
estimate. The deal was initially estimated to close in the first
quarter of 2016.
Nokia last year sold its once-dominant mobile phone business
to Microsoft, and following the maps deal, it is left
with its mainstay telecom network equipment business and
patents.
Earlier this week, the company's shareholders approved an
all-share acquisition of network rival Alcatel-Lucent
for 15.6 billion euros, expected to close early next year. ($1 =
0.9171 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl. Editing by Jane Merriman)