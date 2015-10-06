FRANKFURT Oct 6 Germany's competition authority on Tuesday approved the takeover of Nokia's mapping business HERE by a consortium of German premium carmakers.

"Our investigation focused on the question whether the merger could lead to a shutting-out of other carmakers from digital maps and whether HERE rival TomTom would possibly be denied future access to carmakers and their suppliers," Andreas Mundt, President of the Federal Cartel Office, said in a statement.

"We were able to rule out such effects," he added.

Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen's premium division Audi agreed in August to buy HERE for an enterprise value of 2.8 billion euros ($3.1 billion).

($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)