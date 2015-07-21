UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, July 21 A group consisting of Daimler , BMW and Volkswagen unit Audi have clinched a deal to buy Nokia's maps business HERE for about 2.5 billion euros ($2.72 billion), Germany's Manager Magazin reported.
All other bidders have withdrawn from the process, which is likely to be finalised by the end of the month, the magazine said on Tuesday, citing sources close to the negotiations.
Daimler, BMW and Audi declined comment. Nokia did not immediately return calls requesting comment. ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Eric Auchard; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.