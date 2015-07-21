FRANKFURT, July 21 A group consisting of Daimler , BMW and Volkswagen unit Audi have clinched a deal to buy Nokia's maps business HERE for about 2.5 billion euros ($2.72 billion), Germany's Manager Magazin reported.

All other bidders have withdrawn from the process, which is likely to be finalised by the end of the month, the magazine said on Tuesday, citing sources close to the negotiations.

Daimler, BMW and Audi declined comment. Nokia did not immediately return calls requesting comment. ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Eric Auchard; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)