UPDATE 1-UK economy's strong growth since Brexit vote starts to slow
* Advertising giant WPP flags cautious outlook (Adds reaction, context, WPP)
HELSINKI Oct 30 A British court found in favour of Nokia on Wednesday in a patent infringement case against Taiwan-based mobile phone manufacturing rival HTC Corporation, according to a court document.
Nokia said it was pleased with the ruling and would seek compensation as well as an injunction against the import and sale of HTC products in Britain.
The ruling follows a September ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission, which found that HTC infringed on two Nokia patents in making its mobile telephones and tablets.
* Advertising giant WPP flags cautious outlook (Adds reaction, context, WPP)
* US FDA grants orphan drug designation to Prometic's PBI-4050 drug for the treatment of alström syndrome
JOHANNESBURG, March 3 The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States will extend its scrutiny of a $2.2 billion takeover by South Africa's Sibanye Gold of the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium, Stillwater Mining , Sibanye said on Friday.