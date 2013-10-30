HELSINKI Oct 30 A British court found in favour of Nokia on Wednesday in a patent infringement case against Taiwan-based mobile phone manufacturing rival HTC Corporation, according to a court document.

Nokia said it was pleased with the ruling and would seek compensation as well as an injunction against the import and sale of HTC products in Britain.

The ruling follows a September ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission, which found that HTC infringed on two Nokia patents in making its mobile telephones and tablets.