HELSINKI Oct 20 Nokia's chief
financial officer Timo Ihamuotila said the phonemaker will sell
only one Windows-based model this year, broadcaster MTV3
reported.
Nokia said in its third-quarter report on Thursday it was
looking to launch Windows Phone in selected countries later this
quarter.
"Then we will systematically add countries and launching
partners during 2012," Ihamuotila said in an interview with
MTV3.
Earlier this month, chief executive Stephen Elop indicated
Nokia would launch several Windows devices this quarter.
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Dan Lalor)