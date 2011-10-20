HELSINKI Oct 20 Nokia's chief financial officer Timo Ihamuotila said the phonemaker will sell only one Windows-based model this year, broadcaster MTV3 reported.

Nokia said in its third-quarter report on Thursday it was looking to launch Windows Phone in selected countries later this quarter.

"Then we will systematically add countries and launching partners during 2012," Ihamuotila said in an interview with MTV3.

Earlier this month, chief executive Stephen Elop indicated Nokia would launch several Windows devices this quarter. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Dan Lalor)