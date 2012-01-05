HELSINKI Jan 5 The board of directors of phone maker Nokia will propose Risto Siilasmaa as its next chairman after its long-time leader, Jorma Ollila, steps down in May, the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper said on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

Siilasmaa, 45, has been a Nokia board member since 2008 and is best known as the founder and the chairman of software security company F-Secure and as an active angel investor. He also chairs the board of Finnish telecom operator Elisa.

A shareholder meeting will decide Ollila's successor in May. The newspaper said the board is planning to publish its proposition of the new board later this month. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Matt Driskill)