Sept 28 Nokia Oyj is shifting its programming efforts toward creating software for its low-end phones, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Nokia, which abandoned its ambition to develop a high-end operating system, is now developing a Linux-based operating system code-named Meltemi, the Journal said.

A spokesman for Nokia declined to comment to the Journal. Reuters could not immediately reach Nokia for comment outside regular European business hours.