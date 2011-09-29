(Adds Nokia no comment)

Sept 28 Nokia Oyj is shifting its programming efforts toward creating software for its low-end phones, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Nokia, which abandoned its ambition to develop a high-end operating system, is now developing a Linux-based operating system code-named Meltemi, the Journal said.

A Nokia spokesman told Reuters that the company does not comment on future products or technologies. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Anshuman Daga)