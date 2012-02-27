* Lumia 610 priced at 189 euros
* Shares fall 5 pct
(Adds analyst's comment, share move)
By Tarmo Virki
BARCELONA, Feb 27 Nokia
unveiled a new, cheaper smartphone using Microsoft's
Windows Phone software on Monday, in an attempt to reverse its
declining market share.
Nokia last year dumped its own smartphone software in favour
of Microsoft's Windows Phone to step up its fight against rivals
such as Apple's iPhone, but the move has so far had
limited impact due to the high prices of phones using it.
Nokia said its new Lumia 610 model would carry a price tag
of 189 euros ($250), excluding subsidies and taxes, when it goes
on sale next quarter.
"The 610 takes Nokia's Lumia portfolio to an encouraging new
price point in its pursuit of cheaper Android rivals," said Ben
Wood, head of research at CCS Insight.
Investors appeared sceptical that the new model and pricing
would do the trick, pulling Nokia shares down 5 percent to 4.10
euros.
"I had hoped for a slightly lower price range. Maybe the
markets were a bit disappointed with the price, which was quite
high," Inderes analyst Mikael Rautanen said, though he noted the
shares had spiked on Friday in anticipation of the event.
Nokia also announced a global version of its high-end Lumia
900 phone at the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona.
It also unveiled a new top-of-the range cameraphone 808,
which comes with a 41 megapixel camera sensor, and three more
basic models.
Microsoft's share of the smartphone market fell to just 2
percent last quarter, from 3 percent a year ago and 13 percent
four years earlier, according to Strategy Analytics.
Wall Street and industry analysts say that though the latest
Windows phones could be worthy competitors to Apple's iPhone and
top-of-the-range Android handsets, the devices lack unique
qualities to make their sales take off.
($1 = 0.7428 euros)
(Additional reporting by Terhi Kinnunen in Helsinki and Bill
Rigby in Seattle; Editing by Will Waterman)