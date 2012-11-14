BARCELONA Nov 14 Nokia's chief
executive said there would be no change in the relationship with
its software partner Microsoft, despite the software
giant's entry into tablets and partnerships with rival phone
makers.
Stephen Elop said Nokia retained a "special" relationship
with Microsoft, even though others such as HTC have
also launched phones with Windows Phone software.
"They're not sitting in the priority meetings that we're
sitting in," he said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and
Telecoms conference in Barcelona on Wednesday.
Analysts have said Microsoft could one day become a rival to
Nokia if it launches its own smartphones, while there is also
speculation that the U.S. company could one day acquire the
Finnish phone manufacturer.