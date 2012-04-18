* Q1 report due at around 1000 GMT
* Faster revamp, further restructuring eyed
* Q1 loss per share seen at 0.07 euros
* Doubts over Windows choice resurface with warning
By Tarmo Virki
HELSINKI, April 19 Nokia's Chief
Executive Stephen Elop will be under pressure on Thursday to
convince investors the Finnish mobile phone company is still
capable of a turnaround, after last week warning markets it
expects to post losses for the first six months of 2012.
Nokia is due to announce its full, first-quarter report at
around 1000 GMT, and hold a conference call with investors at
1200 GMT.
Since the company already warned on April 11 that its phone
business would post losses in the first two quarters of this
year and quarterly earnings per share (EPS) is the only key
number left to announce, analysts said they would focus on
Elop's views on how and when the company would begin to recover.
"We will be all looking at the measures they will use to
turn this thing around," said Pohjola analyst Hannu Rauhala.
Some others said the company could announce further
restructuring already on Thursday.
Nokia is expected to report a loss of 0.07 euros per share
for the first quarter and a similar loss for the second quarter,
according to analysts' forecasts compiled by ThomsonReuters
Starmine.
Nokia's switch to Microsoft's Windows operating
system has yet to help it win back smartphone customers who are
being lured by Apple and Samsung Electronics
.
The shares have dropped to around 3 euros, their lowest
since 1997, valuing the firm at about 11 billion euros. The
stock had already crashed more than 50 percent since Nokia
announced in February 2011 it was dropping its own Symbian
operating software and switching to Windows.
Some analysts say the shares are now undervalued taking into
account the firm has 4.9 billion euros of cash and with the
stock trading below book value.
But investors have been wary of betting on the shares until
signs - or at least a more convincing plan - of a turnaround.
Since last week's warning many industry executives and
investors have begun questioning whether Elop, who joined from
Microsoft in 2010, made a mistake in betting on software from
his old employer.
With Elop yet to prove his decision was right, many say 2012
no longer looks like a year of recovery for Nokia but another
tough year of dwindling share in smartphones.
(Editing by Mike Nesbit)